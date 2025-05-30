Manchester's James kick of summer of music at Halifax Piece Hall - just one of the entertainment highlights this week

Kearra Bethany, as seen on ITV’s Starstruck, fronts The Greatest Star-Barbra Streisand Tribute Show

Manchester band James gets a summer of music under way at the Piece Hall, the songs of Barbra Striesand feature in a tribute show and Brighouse takes you back to the 1940s – in some of the entertainment highlights in and around Halifax this week.

James, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Friday June 6 and Saturday June 7, doors open from 6pm

Manchester legends James will return to TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall for the third time, following two sell-out shows at the venue in two years ago.

James are one of Britain’s most enduring success stories, having sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy.

The Greatest Star Barbra Streisand Tribute Show, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Friday June 6 at 7.30pm

The Broadway star went from dust to stardom in the blink of an eye, most famous for her role in Funny Girl, she is a phenomenon. With a career extending more than 60 years, Barbra always had her role on the music scene.

Starring Kearra Bethany, as seen on ITV’s Starstruck, the tribute show takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

With a live band, the two-hour show includes the songs As If We Never Said Goodbye, No More Tears, Guilty, Don’t Rain On My Parade and Memory.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Brighouse 1940s Weekend, Saturday June 7

The treets will be filled with live music, bands, entertainment and stalls showcasing vintage products of the time along with vintage cars, rallies, funfair rides and heaps of things to do and enjoy in town.

Dress up and come on down – you can even dance in the streets.

Free event

Family Art Club, Bankfield Museum, Halifax, Saturday June 7 from 10.30am to noon

Produce your own masterpieces to take home. Artists will be running creative making sessions on the first Saturday of the month, using a range of materials and techniques – every session will be different.

Suitable for children from five to 12 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets per child: £5

Markets and Lost Shops of Halifax, Bankfield Museum, Halifax, Wednesday June 11 at 1.30pm

Join David Glover, president of the Halifax Antiquarian Society, on a journey exploring the gone but not forgotten shops of Halifax.

Taking in the old outdoor markets through to famous names like Modelle and Fred Moore.

There will be plenty of nostalgic photographs to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to explore the Let’s go Shopping exhibition in the company of museum curator Eli Dawson.

Tickets £10

Rocky Horror Show, Leeds Grand Theatre, until Saturday June 7

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, Rocky Horror Show comes to Leeds, starring Jason Donavan as Frank-N-Furter.

Having been seen by over 35 million theatregoers, Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.