Paul Heaton performed a second epic night at the iconic venue, delivering another hit-filled set spanning his career with The Housemartins, The Beautiful South, and his latest album ‘The Mighty Several’.

Early in the show, Heaton paused to admire the historic surrounding, telling the crowd: “This is a beautiful abode you have here – you should be proud of it.”

He powered through another impressive, almost two-hour set with trademark ease and charm, accompanied by guest singer Rianne Downey.

The crowd-pleasing set featured hits including ‘Bell Bottomed Tear’, ‘Sail This Ship’, ‘Song For Whoever’, ‘Me and the Farmer’, ‘A Little Time’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’, ‘Build’, ‘Happy Hour’, ‘Perfect 10’ and ‘Let Love Speak Up Itself’, followed by a two-song encore with ‘Rotterdam’ and ‘Caravan of Love’.

The night was opened by legendary special guest Billy Bragg.

Live at The Piece Hall continues with Leon Bridges tonight, Texas tomorrow night, Travis on Saturday and Il Divo on Sunday.

And there are still more acts to come before the end of the summer, including The Libertines, Supergrass, Smashing Pumpkins, Doves and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

