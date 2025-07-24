Paul Heaton on tour: 17 photos as fans treated to second epic sold-out show by beloved British music star at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Fans again packed out Halifax’s Piece Hall last night for another sold-out show by one of the best-loved British musicians of our time.

Paul Heaton performed a second epic night at the iconic venue, delivering another hit-filled set spanning his career with The Housemartins, The Beautiful South, and his latest album ‘The Mighty Several’.

Early in the show, Heaton paused to admire the historic surrounding, telling the crowd: “This is a beautiful abode you have here – you should be proud of it.”

He powered through another impressive, almost two-hour set with trademark ease and charm, accompanied by guest singer Rianne Downey.

The crowd-pleasing set featured hits including ‘Bell Bottomed Tear’, ‘Sail This Ship’, ‘Song For Whoever’, ‘Me and the Farmer’, ‘A Little Time’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’, ‘Build’, ‘Happy Hour’, ‘Perfect 10’ and ‘Let Love Speak Up Itself’, followed by a two-song encore with ‘Rotterdam’ and ‘Caravan of Love’.

The night was opened by legendary special guest Billy Bragg.

Live at The Piece Hall continues with Leon Bridges tonight, Texas tomorrow night, Travis on Saturday and Il Divo on Sunday.

And there are still more acts to come before the end of the summer, including The Libertines, Supergrass, Smashing Pumpkins, Doves and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Piece Hall gigs 2025: Everything you need to know if you're going to a Piece Hall concert including when gates open and what happens if it rains

Fans enjoying Paul Heaton at The Piece Hall

1. Paul Heaton on tour: 17 photos as fans treated to second epic sold-out show by beloved British music star at Halifax's Piece Hall

Fans enjoying Paul Heaton at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Ready for the show

2. Paul Heaton on tour: 17 photos as fans treated to second epic sold-out show by beloved British music star at Halifax's Piece Hall

Ready for the show Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Paul Heaton at The Piece Hall

3. Paul Heaton on tour: 17 photos as fans treated to second epic sold-out show by beloved British music star at Halifax's Piece Hall

Paul Heaton at The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Paul Heaton on stage

4. Paul Heaton on tour: 17 photos as fans treated to second epic sold-out show by beloved British music star at Halifax's Piece Hall

Paul Heaton on stage Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice