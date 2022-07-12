Close to 60,000 people have enjoyed the likes of Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller and Paloma Faith over the past few weeks.

The historic venue has well and truly earned its place on the UK’s live music map, and Live At The Piece Hall co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor say they are hoping to expand the concert series further in 2023.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Epic, incredible, amazing and brilliant are among the words used in the feedback given to me. It was all of that and more.

“It was always the plan to bring world-class artists to this iconic building and the partnership with Cuffe and Taylor has made that vision happen.

“Seeing the sheer joy on faces in the crowds as people came together to experience some absolute musical legends has been so heartwarming.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the incredibly talented artists who’ve taken to the stage here this year. The feedback from the performers and their teams has been exceptional and I know the word will spread far and wide about how great it is to play at our unique venue and what a phenomenal reception you get from our crowds.

“It will be some task to top this in 2023 but I actually believe we can. The work has already started and I’m incredibly excited at what we have planned.”

The shows have delivered a huge boost for the local economy, with many of the thousands of concert goers visiting from outside Yorkshire.

Liv Ricci, from Halifax restaurants Ricci’s Place and Knead Pizzeria and Bar, said they have been so busy, they even had to turn Paloma Faith away.

“The Piece Hall gigs have created an incredible boost to Halifax tourism and we have seen a huge increase in visitors from up and down the country, as well as many locals coming to dine with us pre-gig,” she said.

“Paloma Faith herself popped in last weekend wanting to dine but we were back-to-back full with her supporters so couldn’t accommodate her!

“We would love to see more gigs next year to put Halifax firmly on the map as a brilliant destination for live music and food.”

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor which is part of Live Nation – the world’s largest live entertainment company, said: “What an incredible summer it has been at this stunning venue. We knew it was going to be amazing, but the shows here have been something else.

“There is a real buzz right now within the music industry about The Piece Hall. A lot of agents and artists are talking about what has happened here, and we are already having some really exciting conversations about next summer.

“We’ve set the bar very high, but we feel certain next year will be even more incredible. Watch this space!”

Leader of Calderdale Council, Tim Swift, said: “What an incredible season of live music we’ve had at The Piece Hall! The fantastic line-up has attracted thousands of people from across the country to Halifax, spending money locally and providing a real boost for our economy.

“The huge success of the venue’s events is helping us really put Calderdale on the map as a place for an unforgettable cultural experience. I know a massive amount of work has gone into making these events so memorable, and I’d like to say a big well done and thank you to The Piece Hall team for making this possible.