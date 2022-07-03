Piece Hall gigs: Huge Paul Weller fan who brought singer's piano to Halifax meets the star ahead of tonight's gig

Mark Richardson, who owns Loafers Vinyl and Coffee in the Piece Hall, has posted a picture of himself with the music legend.

He said: "Just met Paul Weller. What a gentleman. He asked how business was and how the piano sounds!

"Truly blessed. Wow. Thank you Paul Weller."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Richardson from Loafers meets Paul Weller

As reported by the Courier, Mark was delighted to be given the piano - an Adolf Rosbach 1920, made in Sunderland, owned by his musical hero - after befriending many of Weller’s musician friends through his shop.

Speaking shortly after the piano arrived, back in October, he said: "“I’m a massive fan, I’ve probably seen him 30 times live, and I just love the culture he’s created, the music, the fashion, the bands he’s worked with, all the artwork.”

Paul Weller plays in Halifax tonight as part of Live at The Piece Hall 2022.