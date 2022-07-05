Piece Hall gigs: Meet the Duran Duran fans gathering already to see their heroes in Halifax

We spoke to some fans who have been here since 5am and others who have travelled all the way from London to see their idols perform at the historic venue.

They were outside the entrance near Pride and Provenance, and there were more by the entrance to Halifax Central Library.

We saw around 20 fans this lunchtime, with more arriving.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duran Duran fans are gathering ahead of tonight's gig at The Piece Hall

One, who lives in Halifax, said "I've been a fan for a long, long time and I'm really excited that they're playing my home town."

Another said tonight will be her 105th Duran Duran show.

More than 5,000 people are set to watch the band's show tonight.