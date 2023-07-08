News you can trust since 1853
James' lead singer Tim Booth

Piece Hall gigs: Photos as indie greats James delight at first of two sold-out shows at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

James delighted music fans at a sold-out show in Halifax last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST

The Manchester legends - who play at The Piece Hall again tonight (Saturday) - were on top form as they delivered iconic hits including ‘Born Of Frustration’, ‘Waltzing Along’, ‘Laid’, ‘Nothing But Love’, ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Sit Down’.

Frontman Tim Booth told the audience: "It's like being in an Italian plaza... in Halifax."

The group were supported by Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster and rising teenage indie artist Tom A Smith.

After a second show by James tonight, Live at The Piece Hall continued with American alt-folk band The Lumineers tomorrow.

Live at The Piece Hall 2023: Everything you need to know about Halifax's massive summer of gigs including bag policy and road closures

Tim Booth taking a good look at the crowd

Piece Hall gigs: Photos as indie greats James delight at first of two sold-out shows at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Tim Booth taking a good look at the crowd

Tim Booth taking a good look at the crowd Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

The show was a sell-out

The show was a sell-out

The show was a sell-out Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Tim Booth on stage

Tim Booth on stage

Tim Booth on stage Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Rising star Tom A Smith

Rising star Tom A Smith

Rising star Tom A Smith Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

