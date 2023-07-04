George Ezra put on an epic show for thousands of fans in Halifax last night (Monday).

The BRIT award-winner was at his best as he performed at the first of two sold-out nights at The Piece Hall.

Opening with ‘Anyone For You’, ‘Cassy O’ and ‘Get Away’, the folk rock star packed his set with hits from his three Number 1 albums ‘Wanted on Voyage’,’ Staying at Tamara’s’ and ‘Gold Rush Kid’.

‘Barcelona’, ‘Hold My Girl’, ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘Budapest’ were among the highlights before an encore of ‘Dance All Over Me’ and crowd favourite ‘Shotgun’.

The stunning open air show - in front of 5,500 fans in the historic venue’s iconic courtyard - had been opened by special guests Kingfisher.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with music legend Sting, before rock greats The Cult tomorrow night, George Ezra again on Thursday and indie great James, who play shows on Friday and Saturday.

