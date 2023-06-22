Indie stars The War on Drugs rocked The Piece Hall in Halifax last night.

It was another sensational night at the historic venue as the American indie stars and support band Warpaint played in front of 5,000 fans.

Led by frontman Adam Granduciel. The War on Drugs delivered a set including fan favourites ‘Nothing To Find’, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’, ‘Living Proof’ and ‘Occasional Rain’.

Both bands are set to play at Glastonbury this weekend.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tomorrow (Friday) with Rag’n’Bone Man before The Jacksons & Sister Sledge perform on Saturday.

Other acts still to perform include George Ezra, James, Sting and Embrace.

