The historic building is getting ready to host the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Duran Duran, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones plus many more.

Many of the shows have sold out within hours, with more than 50,000 tickets sold so far for the whole summer.

Workers have been busy at The Piece Hall all this week getting the courtyard ready and constructing the stage for the first show on Sunday by singer Jessie Ware.

Work has been underway all week to get The Piece Hall ready

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s so exciting to see construction underway of the stage that will host some true music legends as part of the biggest and best Live at The Piece Hall yet.

“A record number of tickets have been sold and I can’t wait to see the wonderful Jessie Ware kick things off this Sunday.

“With our new partners, Cuffe and Taylor, we have a fantastic line up, which sees such a strong mix of world class artists and outstanding local talent.

"There’s nothing quite like live events, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to come together again to experience great music.”

The series of shows will see some huge names coming to Halifax

Jessie Ware will play on Sunday, with support from GRACEY – one of the most talked about young UK artists who has written for Rita Ora, Olly Murs and Kylie.

On Tuesday (June 21) Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play, followed by alt-folk band First Aid Kit on Thursday (June 23).

Music legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC will play not one but two shows, next Friday and Saturday (June 24 and June 25), before Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra bring their stunning Ibiza Classics show to The Piece Hall that Sunday evening (June 26).

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor who have a five-year deal to promote headline shows at The Piece Hall, said: “It’s going to be an epic summer of live music at this stunning and historic venue.

“We are really proud of the line-up we have programmed which we feel has something for everyone, from the brilliant Jessie Ware and Paloma Faith to music legends Duran Duran, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller, plus many many more.

“Most shows are sold out, but there are still a few tickets left to be snapped up. Our advice is if you want to be part of what will be an incredible summer of live music here at The Piece Hall, do not hang around – get your tickets now!”

The full line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2022 is:

Sunday, June 19 - Jessie Ware

Tuesday, June 21 - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Thursday, June 23 - First Aid Kit

Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 - Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Presented by Futuresound)

Sunday, June 26 - Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra – Ibiza Classics

Friday, July 1 - Tom Grennan

Saturday, July 2 - Paloma Faith

Sunday, July 3 - Paul Weller

Tuesday, July 5 - Duran Duran

Friday, July 8 - Primal Scream

Sunday, July 10 - Tom Jones

The Piece Hall will be open throughout the summer but on days when concerts are taking place, it will close at 4pm to members of the public and reopen at 6pm for ticket holders.