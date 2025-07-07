Sinitta and Myra DuBois join Billy Pearce in Snow White at Bradford Alhambra this Christmas

Yorkshire pantomime is set to sparkle even brighter this festive season as pop legend Sinitta and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Myra DuBois join the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

They join Yorkshire panto favourite Billy Pearce, who celebrates an incredible 25 seasons at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre this year, as the Man in the Mirror.

Sinitta, whose chart-topping hits include So Macho, Toyboy and Cross My Broken Heart, returns to her theatrical roots to play the Spirit of Pantomime.

Her West End credits include Cats, Little Shop of Horrors, Hair, Smokey Joe’s Café and Mutiny.

Myra DuBois, the self-proclaimed ‘Siren from South Yorkshire’, brings her razor-sharp wit to Bradford as the Wicked Queen. A breakout star of Britain’s Got Talent, Myra has played London’s biggest cabaret stages, taken her solo show Dead Funny to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Sydney Opera House. Myra makes her Bradford panto debut after starring in the last two pantomime seasons at Manchester Opera House.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer Crossroads.

Its chief executive Michael Harrison, said: “Sinitta is a much-loved pop icon and a brilliant theatrical talent.

"I’m delighted to welcome her, along with the razor-sharp comedy of Myra DuBois, to our Bradford panto. Led by the reigning king of Yorkshire panto, Billy Pearce, this year’s production promises festive fun for the whole family”.

Adam Renton, general manager, Bradford Theatres, said: “It’s fantastic news that Sinitta and Myra DuBois will be joining this year’s Alhambra Theatre pantomime.

“Performing alongside panto royalty Billy Pearce, they’ll make a brilliant contribution to the show during Bradford’s landmark year as the UK’s City of Culture. Our historic and much-loved venue continues to draw visitors from far and wide, and audiences of all ages can look forward to a festive treat packed with laughter, magic, and unforgettable moments.”

Snow White runs from Saturday December 6 until Sunday January 18.

Tickets: on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk