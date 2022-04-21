Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker to headline special event at Todmorden's Golden Lion

Jarvis Cocker

The Pulp frontman is the headline attraction at the event, which will also feature Andy Votel, Pilooski and DJ L'ecureuil.

Jarvis first appeared at the Todmorden pub in June 2018 and owner Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, can't wait for his return.

She said: "My favourite DJ, who became my best friend, Andy Votel, invited him to come to play at the Golden Lion, because Andy loves the Golden Lion and he thought Jarvis would love us too.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And he did love Todmorden. He's down to earth, friendly, he stayed with us until 5-6am, he'd even stopped at a Mytholmroyd shop and brought our audiences lots of treats.

"He’s planning something exceptional again.

"The last time he was here he did a quiz, musical statues and a few games with the audience - none of our DJs had ever done that.

"This this time he's bringing old rituals and maypole dancing, so who knows what will happen!"

Explaining more about the event, Gig said: "I went to this night in Paris called 'Lobby calling' at Les Bain, featuring Hot Chip, Baxter Dury and David Holmes.

"It was organised by July and Piloosky and I loved the unusual mix of cultures on the night, the eccentric, the fashion, the sophisticated and the urban.

"I went to Paris a few months ago and asked Piloosky if he wanted to do his first Lobby Calling in Todmorden, so Piloosky invited his regular team, including Jarvis, to join. Sometimes they sing, or perform something, so you never know what will happen until the day itself.

"Jarvis is also bringing prizes for the May Queen too, so please dress up!"

The event has been created by the Golden Lion's community interest company Golden Lion Sounds, and all the donations will going towards supporting local and international music artists.