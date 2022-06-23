Black Dyke Band will appear on the Pyramid Stage, the same stage as Diana Ross, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish.

They will be the first act to appear on the main stage on Sunday (June 26), ready to get the final day going at 11.30am.

This isn't the band's first time to appear at Glastonbury as the band played the festival back in 2017.

Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Brett Baker, principal trombone, said: “Last time we did it, it was all a bit of a medley. The set went down really well. It was a Sunday morning, we woke everybody up in their tents.

“You do have all these pre-ideas of what it’s going to be like. Until you get on stage, you just don’t know.

“Probably those that have played Glastonbury before are more excited as they do know how well a brass band be received. Glastonbury is very open minded, there’s so many different kinds of music like folk or rock, we don’t stand out.”

Black Dyke Band. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Black Dyke Band was formed in 1855 and has had a rich history of performing at spectacular venues as well as having some amazing achievements.

Over the years the band has done some incredible things including performing at the Sydney Opera House, recording the soundtrack to the BBC gardening makeover series Ground Force and playing on an Academy Award nominated song from Babe: Pig in the City.