Published 24th Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
QWEEN UK will play Pontefract Town Hall on Saturday August 3.

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=QWEEN%20UK%20PONTEFRACT

