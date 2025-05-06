31 record fairs coming to Yorkshire in 2025 - where can you find your next Holy Grail for your collection?
- Looking for that rare record you can't find in retail stores?
- Has Discogs exhausted most of your options?
- Then why not check out one of the many record fairs taking place in Yorkshire throughout the rest of 2025?
So, you've rediscovered your love for collecting vinyl, but instead of visiting record stores across Yorkshire, you're hoping to find some older gems.
In that case, a trip to your nearest record fair might be in order.
While many shops still offer the latest releases, serious record collectors will tell you that digging through someone else's collection, hunting for a specific record (like a first pressing of My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless), offers the best chance to find your 'Holy Grail' vinyl release.
Or perhaps you're seeking one of the most-wanted records that many users on online marketplace Discogs are currently after?
We've consulted Record Fairs UK to compile a list of some of the best record fairs coming to Yorkshire throughout the rest of the year. And for those interested in selling, the website also provides contact information for setting up your own stall.
So, without further ado, here's where you can go record-hunting in the region for the remainder of the year (so far)…
What record fairs are coming to Yorkshire in 2025?
West Yorkshire
- May 10 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY
- May 24 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU
- May 25 2025: Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens Road Leeds, LS6 1NY
- June 1 2025: The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, 83- 85 Town Street, Farsley Leeds, LS28 5UJ
- June 7 2025: Tileyard North, Tileyard North, Wakefield WF1 5FY
- June 14 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY
- June 15 2025: Market, Burnley Road, Todmorden, OL14 5AJ
- June 21 2025: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Almshouse Lane Wakefield, WF1 1DS
- September 27 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU
- October 11 2025: Kirkgate Indoor Market, City Centre Leeds, LS2 7HY
- October 12 2025: Market, Burnley Road Todmorden, OL14 5AJ
- October 18 2025: Caroline Social Club, Caroline St. Saltaire, BD18 3JZ
- October 18 2025: The Ridings Shopping Centre, Almshouse Lane Wakefield, WF1 1DS
- November 22 2025: Halifax Market, 19 Albion Street Halifax, HX1 1DU
- December 28 2025: The Old Woollen, Sunny Bank Mills, 83- 85 Town Street, Farsley Leeds, LS28 5UJ
South Yorkshire
- May 10 2025: The Light Cinema, Moor Walk Sheffield, S1 4PA
- June 7 2025: The Moor Market, 77 The Moor Sheffield, S1 4PF
- November 22 2025: The Workstation, Paternoster Row Sheffield, S12BX
North Yorkshire
- May 11 2025: Golden Lion Hotel, 114 High Street Northallerton, DL7 8PP
- May 17 2025: The Wesley Centre (Formerly Wesley Chapel), Oxford Street Harrogate, HG1 1PP
- May 18 2025: Town Hall, High St Skipton, BD231AN
- May 18 2025: The Crescent Community Venue, The Crescent Community Venue YO24 1AW
- June 7 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington Covered Market DL1 5PX
- June 21 2025: Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place Pocklington, YO42 2AR
- September 27 2025: Saltburn Arts, Community Hall, Windsor Road Entrance Saltburn-By-The-Sea, TS12 1JW
- September 28 2025: Scarborough Market Hall, St Helen's Square Scarborough, YO11 1EU
- October 4 2025: The Crypt, Town Hall, Albert Road Middlesbrough, TS1 2QQ
- November 16 2025: Golden Lion Hotel, 114 High Street Northallerton, DL7 8PP
- December 20 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington Covered Market DL1 5PX
