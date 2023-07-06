Rhys Connah, who played the grandson of Sarah Lancashire’s character Sergeant Catherine Cawood Ryan Cawood, is going to watch George Ezrea perform his second sold-out show of the week at the historic venue.

He announced the news on his Instagram page earlier today (Thursday), posting: "Can’t wait for tonight.

"Anyone else going to see George Ezra? See you there.”

George Ezra on stage at The Piece Hall earlier this week

The third and final series of Happy Valley, written by Calderdale’s Sally Wainwright, captivated millions of viewers across the country when it aired at the beginning of this year.

The show has brought thousands of visitors flocking to Calderdale to see where it was filmed.

Photos from tonight’s George Ezra show will be on the Courier website tomorrow.

His show is part of Live at The Piece Hall – a record-breaking series of concerts bringing a host of huge names to Halifax this summer.