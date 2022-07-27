Ru Paul's Drag Race star Divina de Campo and Liberty X to play at Calderdale Pride in Halifax

Ru Paul's Drag Race star Divina de Campo is coming to Halifax to perform at Calderdale Pride

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:36 pm

The performer will headline the event at The Piece Hall on September 3 which will also include a performance by pop act Liberty X.

The full line-up for the day also includes Callum Butterworth, a Dua Lipa tribute act and Shania Twain tribute act.

Divina hails from Brighouse and recently starred in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch’, which saw a sell out run at The Leeds Grand. She has since joined the cast of Chicago for a UK tour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Divina de Campo

Calderdale Pride takes place from noon until 8pm.

No tickets are required and entry is free.

Liberty X
Divina de CampoHalifaxBrighouse