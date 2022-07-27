Ru Paul's Drag Race star Divina de Campo and Liberty X to play at Calderdale Pride in Halifax

The performer will headline the event at The Piece Hall on September 3 which will also include a performance by pop act Liberty X.
The full line-up for the day also includes Callum Butterworth, a Dua Lipa tribute act and Shania Twain tribute act.
Divina hails from Brighouse and recently starred in 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch’, which saw a sell out run at The Leeds Grand. She has since joined the cast of Chicago for a UK tour.
Calderdale Pride takes place from noon until 8pm.
No tickets are required and entry is free.