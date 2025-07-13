The ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show, One Night in Dublin is on at the Victoria Theatre

There is plenty to do and see in and around Halifax

The Drifters, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Friday July 18 at 7.30pm

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK performing all their classic hits including Saturday Night at the Movies, You’re More Than A Number, Come on Over to My Place, Under the Boardwalk, Kissin’ In The Back Row.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Leon Bridges plays The Piece Hall, Halifax

Six Weeks of Summer Fun at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Halifax, Saturday July 19 to Monday September 1, daily from 10am to 5pm From circus skills to robotics labs, bubble shows to explosive science… there’s something for the whole family.

Make the most of your Eureka! annual pass this summer with 45 DAYS of non-stop fun! Boredom is simply not on the agenda

Eureka is located in the heart of Halifax.

One Night in Dublin, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday July 24 at 7.30pm

The the ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show, Middi and his award-winning tribute band cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics – including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover and the Black Velvet Band.

The Wild Murphys are an Irish tribute band with live fiddle and accordion.

With songs from The Pogues, The Saw Doctors, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly, The Dropkick Murphys and more, One Night in Dublin is a must-see for anyone who loves Irish music.

Leon Bridges plus Gotts Street Park, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Thursday July 24

Leon+ Gotts Street Park Bridges

The globally acclaimed Texas-born songwriter brings his Leon World Tour to the historic Halifax venue’s stunning open-air courtyard.

Leeds trio Gotts Street Park are in support.