See a Christmas classic or indulge in song, dance and beer drinking - the pick of events in Halifax this week

Fishermen's Friends are at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

From a Christmas classic to a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and from a G&S favourite to bierkeller stomping, there is something for everyone going on in Halifax this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisherman's Friends

Victoria Theatre, Friday November 7 at 7.30pm

In celebration of performing together for more than 30 years on stages across the world, Fisherman’s Friends are back on tour.

Family show Stick Man is on stage at the Victoria Theatre

They have two feature films to their name, grossing more than $15 million at the UK box office, both of which are now featured on terrestrial and digital television. Not to mention top 10 album releases, a musical inspired by their story, a BBC Folk Award, a best-selling book, TV documentary and performances from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations to Hyde Park Proms in the Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the above and more has been achieved while holding down their day jobs. The Fisherman's Friends are lobster fisherman Jeremy Brown, author and shopkeeper Jon Cleave, smallholder and engineer John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell. a Yorkshireman who visited Port Isaac more than 30 years ago and never left, Padstow fisherman Jason Nicholas, filmmaker Toby Lobb, electrician Simon Biddick and musicians Marcus Bonfanti and Simon Johnson.

Through rough seas and calm, the band have remained exactly what they always were when they first got together to learn a few sea shanties in somebody's living room – fishermen and their friends.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Amazing Bavarian Stompers play the Archers, Dean Clough

Victorian Morning

Bankfield Museum, Halifax, Saturday November 8 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humans have always grieved and he Victorians transformed this process into an art.

From strictly governed clothing to jewellery made from human hair and from grand funerals to post-mortem photography, the Victorian reverence for the dead was unlike anything we have ever seen/

A Christmas Carol is brought to the stage by Operation Moonlight

This informative and light-hearted journey through the Victorian world of mourning and grief will shed new light on old ceremonies and celebrate dear departed traditions.

Dr Kate Cherrell is a writer and broadcaster specialising in the 19th century and British folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a historian, she has co-hosted Haunted Homecoming, Unexplained: Caught on Camera and has provided historical expertise on The Yorkshire Exorcist, Paranormal, and Weird Britain.

Stick Man

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday November 8 at 4.30pm; Sunday November 9 at 10.30am and 1pm

Touching, funny and utterly original, Freckle Productions’ adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is back in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him and he ends up on a fire. How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

This award-winning production, from the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

The Halifax Bierkeller

The Arches, Dean Clough, Halifx, Saturday November 8, doors open at 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foot-stomping, hand-clapping, thigh-slapping Bierkeller is back by popular demand.

Featuring Halifax’s own oompah band the Amazing Bavarian Stompers, the event offers a blend of traditional Bavarian drinking songs and party classics.

Sing. Sway. Swill. It’s a stein-bashing night of audience participation and incomparable entertainment.

Tickets £24 from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thearchesdeanclough/1539754

Princess Ida

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Playhouse, from Wednesday November 5 until Saturday November 8, daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

The Halifax and Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents the duo’s comic operetta.

Two rival kings attempt to settle their differences by betrothing their infant children to one another.

Twenty years on and the time has come for Ida’s and Hilarion’s official engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ida has given backword, however, and set up an academic community of women in Castle Adamant, which has sworn to renounce all men.

The opera follows Hilarion’s plan to get her back, despite the attentions of Ida’s three belligerent brothers and the tendency of his companions to give away their disguises.

A 15-piece orchestra accompanies the action.

Fleetwood Shack

Halifax Playhouse, Sunday November 9 at 7.30pm

Get ready to be enchanted by the seductive melodies of Fleetwood Mac, from their Peter Green days all the way to the majestic Tango in The Night era.

Relive the hits from Albatross to Everywhere.

A Christmas Carol,

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Tuesday November 11 at 7.30pm and Wednesday November 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Moonlight brings Dickens’ classic Christmas tale to the stage.

On Christmas Eve night, the miserly and cold-hearted businessman Ebenezer Scrooge embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

Laura Turner's critically acclaimed rendition, promises a truly heart-warming theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/