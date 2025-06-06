Sensational 60s Experience comes to Halifax's Victoria Theatre - this is the bands on the bill

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich are featured in the Sensational Sixties Show

Step back in time with the Sensational 60s Experience bringing some of the biggest hits of the decade to Victoria Theatre, Halifaz, later this year.

The show features Dozy Beaky Mick an Tich, The Trems – featuring Jeff Brown former member of The Tremeloes – the Fortunes, Vanity Fare and Spencer James – who spent 40 years with The Searchers).

Hits include The Legend Of Xanadu, Silence is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hitchin A Ride and Needles And Pins.

DOZY BEAKY MICK and TICH

The Trems are still a massive draw in Europe as well as the UK

Originally called Dave Dee and The Bostons formed in 1961. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52.

In Germany alone in 1967, record sales outsold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more. This fast-moving energetic set will have you dancing and singing in the aisles performing hit after hit after hit.

THE TREMS – featuring Jeff Brown former member of The Tremeloes

Starting out as an English beat group founded in Dagenham, Essex in 1958, originally called Brian Poole and The Tremeloes.

Vanity Fare are known for such hits as I Live for The Sun, Early In The Morning and the worldwide classic Hitchin A Ride

The Tremeloes toured the world from 1963 through 1974. The Trems are still a massive draw in Europe as well as the UK today as much as they have ever been.

They have the fantastic reputation as one of the most entertaining bands on tour today. Hits include, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and their world-wide number one hit Silence Is Golden.

THE FORTUNES

Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm in A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

The Fortunes continue to tour the world with shows in Australia, New Zealand and the USA incorporating a week-long residency in Las Vegas.

VANITY FARE

Formed in 1966 are a British pop/rock group famously known for such hits as, I Live for The Sun, Early In The Morning and the worldwide classic, Hitchin A Ride which scored the band a number one on the Billboard 100 in the USA.

The harmonies of Vanity Fare a renowned throughout the Sixties scene which makes them one of the best vocal groups still touring today.

SPENCER JAMES

Spencer James has been the lead vocalist and guitarist with the Sixties legends the Searchers for the past 38 years, before their retirement in 2019.

Spencer James was also a member of the band called the First Class which gave Spencer his first big hit with a song called Beach Baby in 1974.