Simple Minds on tour: Two huge rock acts announced for next year's summer gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall
Simple Minds and Texas have today both been announced for next summer’s series of concerts co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor at the historic venue.
The news comes after The Script became the first act for 2025’s shows to be announced last week.
Simple Minds will perform on Monday, July 7 and Texas will play on Friday, July 25.
Simple Minds were one of the bands most requested by Courier readers when we asked who they wanted to see play at The Piece Hall.
The group have sold more than 60 million records worldwide and had number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic.
Over the past decade, the band – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), Sarah Brown (vocals), and recent addition to the band Erik Ljunggren (keys) – have been performing their hits including ‘Promised You a Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Sanctify Yourself’ and ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’. Meantime, Texas will also be bringing their popular, crowd-loving live show to The Piece Hall.
Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, the group will showcase five decades of music from the worldwide classic ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’ to the modern-day hits of ‘Mr Haze’ and ‘Keep on Talking’.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Simple Minds and Texas here to The Piece Hall.
“Simple Minds are one of the UK’s most beloved bands. Their incredible live shows are packed with anthems fans know and love.
"Likewise, Texas have produced hit after hit over the last four decades and remain a must-see live band.
“I cannot wait to see these iconic bands light up our incredible venue next summer."
Keep an eye on the Courier website for news of all the other acts for next year’s concerts as they are announced.
Tickets for both Simple Minds and Texas go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 4 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.
