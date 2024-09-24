Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Speculation is rife about which massive music acts will be next to grace the stage at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

After bringing the likes of Tom Jones, Blondie, Limp Bizkit, Korn and Bryan Adams – to name just a few – to the historic venue, organisers of 2025’s Live at The Piece Hall have a high bar to meet.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, is promising “another incredible summer of live music”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yesterday the trust and co-organisers Cuffe and Taylor made their first announcement for 2025’s gigs, revealing pop rockers The Script as the first act for 2025’s bill.

Could Kylie be coming to Halifax?

But who else might be playing next summer?

Cuffe and Taylor also organises Lytham Festival, and acts for that set of shows have sometimes previously also appeared in the Live at The Piece Hall line-up.

Announced so far for Lytham Festival 2025 are Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morrissette, Texas and Simple Minds.

Another indicator or potential Piece Hall acts is who will be touring the UK next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coldplay have announced they will be playing in London and Hull in August as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

It is well know that the Gallagher brothers are finally reuniting for an Oasis tour in July and August 2025.

And pop megastar Kylie – who Cuffe and Taylor have previously brought to Scarborough – is also performing several UK dates in May.

For all the latest Live at the Piece Hall show announcements, keep an eye on the Halifax Courier’s website.