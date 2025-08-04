Sip Pimms, rock out with the Libertines, see the best in show – pick of events in and around Halifax

The annual Halifax Agricultural Show is at Savile Park on Saturday August 9

Rock out at the Piece Hall, rub shoulders with best in show at Halifax’s agricultural event and search for dinosaurs in Brighouse – just some of the things you can do this week.

Extreme and Terrorvision, the Piece Hall, Thursday August 7

The Boston rock icons bring their blend of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry to The Piece Hall’s famous open-air courtyard where they will be joined by special guest, West Yorkshire’s own Tequila hitmakers Terrorvision.

The Libertines, the Piece Hall, Halifax, Friday August 8

Enjoys a cocktail and a sing-along at St Mary's Church

Everyone’s favourite rock’n’roll ragamuffins – are heading to West Yorkshire for a headline date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Fresh from the success of their second Number One album – the sensational All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

Halifax Agricultural Show, Savile Park, Saturday August 9 from 9am to 5pm

One of the largest of its kind in the region and offers something for everyone.

Chills and thrills abound with 2:22 A Ghost Story with a star cast at Manchester Opera House

Farm and domestic animals will be shown, there’s local produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables and crafts.

Entertainment such as show jumping, vintage vehicles, farmer’s markets, stalls and demonstrations.

Brighouse Dino Family Fun Trail, from now until August 31

Throughout this Brighouse Business Improvement District is running the popular Dino Trail.

Find the clues around town.

Plus the Dinosaur Experience will visit the town again at the August Summer Family Market Day on Saturday August 17.

Free event

Hymns and Pimms, St Mary’s Church, Gibbet Street, Halifax, Saturday August 9 from 2pm to 5pm

A light-hearted event, singing classic hymns, such as Jerusalem, Amazing Grace and Love Divine.

You can also nominate and request a hymn on the day.

Afternoon tea available with lots of lovely treats.

No booking required. Everyone welcome.

Free entry

Echo and The Bunnymen plus Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band, the Piece Hall, Halifax, Saturday August 9

The band remain as influential as they are revered five decades on from their formation in 1978.

Frontman Ian McCulloch and long-time collaborator Will Sergeant continue to deliver neo-psychedelic masterpieces. Hits likes The Killing Moon, The Cutter, Lips Like Sugar, Dancing Horses and Nothing Lasts Forever have won them legions of fans around the world.

The Smashing Pumpkins and White Lies, the Piece Hall, Tuesday August 12

Alternative rock trailblazers The Smashing Pumpkins headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The multi-platinum selling, double GRAMMY Award-winning band bring their era-defining sound to the open-air courtyard.

2:22 A Ghost Story, Manchester Opera House, from Thursday August 7 until Saturday August 16

Winner of Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage Awards.

The tour stars Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley as fictional couple Sam and Jenny in this edge-of-your-seat supernatural thriller.

Dooley reprises her role from her stage debut in last year’s West End production, with Clifton joining her in venues across the country.

They’re joined by Grant Kilburn as Ben and Shvorne Marks as Lauren.