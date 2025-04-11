Sounds of Motown and Everly Brothers' hits recreated at Halifax Playhouse

The Made In Motor City performance recreates the music and sounds of Motown hits

Tribute acts bring the sounds of Motown and the hits of the Everly Brothers to the Playhouse, Halifax, at the weekend.

First up is the Made In Motor City performance recreating the music and sounds of Motown hits from the 1960s/1970s.

The show is dedicated to recreating the sounds of Detroit – Motor City – fronted by theband's three female vocalists, Alex Schofield, Louise Leather and Kerry-Jo Reed.

If you are a fan of Martha Reeves, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Mary Wells and many more of the Motown legends, this is a show not to be missed.

It is on at the Playhouse on Friday April 11 at 7.45m.

Immerse yourself in the harmonies of the Everly Brothers with A Date With The Everly Brothers on Saturday April 12 at 7.30pm.

From chart-topping hits such as Bye Bye Love to poignant ballads like All I Have to Do Is Dream, the six-piece ensemble transports audiences back to the golden era of rock 'n' roll.

A Date With The Everly Brothers promises to deliver a captivating performance that celebrates the enduring influence of the Everly Brothers. music.

Join an evening of timeless nostalgia, captivating melodies, and musical excellence.

Tickets for both events on: 01422 365998 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/