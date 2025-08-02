Squeeze gave a triumphant performance as part of their 50th anniversary tour, marking five decades since Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook first joined forces.

Fans were treated to a string of timeless classics, including ‘Black Coffee in Bed’, ‘Footprints’, ‘Is That Love?’, ‘Up the Junction’, ‘Cool for Cats’, ‘Cradle to the Grave’, ‘Labelled with Love’, ‘Tempted’, ‘Hourglass’, and ‘Take Me I’m Yours’.

Joining Chris and Glenn on stage were current band members Simon Hanson, Stephen Large, Steve Smith, Melvin Duffy, Sean Hurley, and Owen Biddle.

Together they delivered a dynamic show spanning Squeeze’s extensive career and reminding everyone why their music still hits the mark.

The evening kicked off with special guest and indie favourite Badly Drawn Boy, who performed a heartfelt, nostalgic set including tracks from his Mercury Prize-winning album ‘The Hour of Bewilderbeast’.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with a show by The Saw Doctors. Then Extreme will play on Thursday, The Libertines on Friday and Echo and The Bunnymen on Saturday.

Other acts still to play before the end of the month include Smashing Pumpkins, Supergrass and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

For tickets, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

