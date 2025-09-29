Teddy Swims tour dates: Courier readers' much-requested Piece Hall act announces string of UK dates including Cuffe and Taylor shows
Teddy Swims is often suggested by readers when we ask who they would like to see play at The Piece Hall.
He has today announced several new gigs for next summer, including some organised by the same promoter as the one who helps organise The Piece Hall shows – Cuffe and Taylor.
But he has not announced any dates in Halifax – yet.
His shows do include at Lytham Festival on July 1 and at Scarborough Open Air Festival on July 22.
Acts announced for The Piece Hall’s summer shows in 2026 so far are David Gray, The K’s and Ethel Cain.
The Courier will be reporting all the other acts that will be playing as they are announced.