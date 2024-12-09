The Grayston Unity: Halifax bar and venue launches its own record label to showcase grassroots talent
The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, has stepped up its championing of local talent by starting Grayston Unity Records.
- And it already signed up its first act – four-piece Grow.
“Signing to Grayston Unity Records provides us with a unique opportunity to get physical copies of our music out in the world,” said the band.
"It’s incredibly exciting and something we have aspired for.
"The label has also connected us with Launchpad – a programme which supports musicians and music professionals in Yorkshire with advice and opportunities.
"We are very grateful to The Grayston Unity for providing us with this opportunity and look forward to the future.”
Michael Ainsworth, owner of the bar and venue, says he is proud to be working with the band.
“The idea behind the label is a simple one - it’s sole aim is to help a band progress their career via getting their music released and distributed digitally and on vinyl,” he said.
"There was no plan or even thought to do this until I heard the recordings by Grow but I just thought their music is so strong for a new band that it was something worth trying.
"It’s going to be an altruistic adventure.”
