It has been a platform for grassroots acts since opening and now a Halifax bar and venue has launched its own record label.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, has stepped up its championing of local talent by starting Grayston Unity Records.

Most Popular

And it already signed up its first act – four-piece Grow.

“Signing to Grayston Unity Records provides us with a unique opportunity to get physical copies of our music out in the world,” said the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grow have signed to Grayston Unity Records

"It’s incredibly exciting and something we have aspired for.

"The label has also connected us with Launchpad – a programme which supports musicians and music professionals in Yorkshire with advice and opportunities.

"We are very grateful to The Grayston Unity for providing us with this opportunity and look forward to the future.”

Michael Ainsworth, owner of the bar and venue, says he is proud to be working with the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea behind the label is a simple one - it’s sole aim is to help a band progress their career via getting their music released and distributed digitally and on vinyl,” he said.

"There was no plan or even thought to do this until I heard the recordings by Grow but I just thought their music is so strong for a new band that it was something worth trying.

"It’s going to be an altruistic adventure.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing us wit a contact telephone number at [email protected].