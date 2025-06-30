The pick of events in Calderdale this week - including massive dog show and Elvis tribute

Stepping into Elvis' blue suede shoes for his trubute act is Lee Newsome

There is a massive dog show, an Elvis tribute show and gigs at the Piece Hall taking place in Halifax and its surroundings towns and village this week

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busted plus Soap and Muddy Elephant, Piece Hall, Halifax, Friday July 4

Pop punk chart toppers Busted have joined the incredible line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BRIT Award-winners will be joined by special guests Busted will be joined by special guests Muddy Elephant and Soap.

Olly Murs plays the Piece Hall in Halifax on Saturday July 4

Olly Murs and Lemar, Saturday July 5, gates open at 6pm

Chart-topping Olly Murs is bringing his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to Halifax.

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved singers, the Troublemaker and Marry Me star will will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar.

Busted play the Piece Hall on Thursday July 4

Elvis, Up Close and Personal, Halifax Playhouse, Saturday July 5 at 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Newsome has been performing his tribute to ‘the king’ for four years and his show is a one-man Elvis experience.

With suits made by Elvis’s tailor and Lee’s attention to detail, it promises to be a tribute second to none.

The Up Close and Personal is a show that concentrates on Elvis’ love songs and power ballads.

“It’s truly amazing what Elvis still means to people so many years after his passing,” said Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tears that I see when I perform my show is something magical to behold, to see what this man meant to so many people continues show after show, I just hope I do Elvis’s memory justice in my performance."

K9 Party in the Park 2025 – Celebrating 25 Paw-some Years!, Manor Heath Park, Halifax, Sunday Jule 6

A fantastic day out for the whole family, especially your four-legged friends.

The event promises something for everyone, including:

Trade stalls; games for the whole family; tasty food and drink vendors;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have-a-go Agility with Springers Agility; live music; training demos and expert behavioural advice;

Interactive dog-themed party games and 22-class fun dog show.

Come celebrate 25 years of wagging tails, happy paws, and community spirit.

Free entry

The Script plus Tom Walker, the Piece Hall, Halifax, Sunday July 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global pop-rock sensations The Script are headlining as part of their Satellites World Tour.

The Irish chart toppers were the first act to be announced for the summer series.

Simple Minds plus KT Tunstall, the Piece Hall, Monday July 7

Scottish rock icons Simple Minds are acclaimed as one of the best live bands of their generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Jones and Marjolein Robertson Works in Progress, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday July 10 at 8pm

Josh Jones New tour from one of the most refreshing and original comedic voices to emerge from the North-West in recent years. Fast becoming a TV regular Josh has made breakthrough appearances on The Jonathan Ross Show, Would I Lie to you 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, Dancing on Ice, House of Games and Comedy Central Live.

Marjolein Robertson Hot off the heels of her sold-out 2024 Fringe run, where she was nominated for NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy and ranked as one of the best-reviewed shows at the festival, Shetland-born standup Marjolein is trying out new material for her next show.

This event takes place in the Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/