The Piece Hall: Iconic Halifax landmark which hosts huge summer concerts named 'Inspirational Venue of the Year'
The historic and iconic building was named ‘Inspirational Venue of the Year’ at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards.
The Piece Hall posted: “This award isn’t just ours – it’s a celebration of our amazing co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor, every artist who’s graced our stage, and the incredible music fans who’ve made TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall a true success story.
"Couldn’t be prouder of our team and our venue!”
The concerts at The Piece Hall have been going from strength-to-strength, bringing some of the biggest names in music to Halifax.
This summer’s acts include The Smashing Pumpkins, James, The Corrs, Deftones, Weezer, Busted, Olly Murs, The Script, Paul Heaton, Travis, Roger Daltrey, and Nile Rodgers and CHIC.
