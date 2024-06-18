Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 5,000 people will be at a Calderdale rugby club on Saturday for one of the borough’s favourite summer events.

Old Brods Rugby Club in Hipperholme has been holding music festival Brodstock since 2014.

The family-friendly event aims to raise more than £30,000 a year for good causes and this year’s is organisers’ “most ambitious yet”.

The volunteer-run festival is always a sell-out, with 2024’s tickets all gone within a day back in March.

Brodstock takes place on Saturday

Saturday will see 24 local bands or soloists showcased across four stages including the new Vocation Garden Stage, backed by Calderdale’s Vocation Brewery.

CultureDale has also supported the day by providing a big screen to live stream the main stage acts.

One of the chief organisers Gareth Taylor said “Saturday will definitely be our most ambitious Brodstock yet and there’s a real energy around our volunteers who are keen to put on an extra special day with it being our tenth.”

He added: “We’re delighted with the response this year and know a lot of people missed out on tickets. However, we must remind everyone that it is a ticket-only event and our security staff will unfortunately have to turn people away if they do arrive on Saturday without one”.

The festival originally began as a fundraiser for Overgate Hospice and the Old Brodleians community club, and has gone on to raise over £100,000 for the hospice.