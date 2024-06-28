Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of local talent will be performing when a family-friendly Calderdale music festival returns.

FocusFest, now in its third year, takes place on Saturday, July 6 at The Millers Bar in Brighouse.

Organised by Focus4Hope – which helps some of the area’s most vulnerable – the event kicks off at 12.30pm and will feature two stages.

Performers will include Halifax indie band The Caymans, acoustic cover band The Cadavers, indie rockers Nuclear Penguin, Halifax singer and songwriter Jimbo Lynch and lots more.

There will also be food and drink, children’s games and a climbing play area.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 at the gate.

Children aged under 12 can attend for free.

For tickets and more information, visit https://focus4hope.co.uk/events/focusfest-3.