Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire this summer: Family-friendly Calderdale music festival which raises money for good cause returning for its third year

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A host of local talent will be performing when a family-friendly Calderdale music festival returns.

FocusFest, now in its third year, takes place on Saturday, July 6 at The Millers Bar in Brighouse.

Organised by Focus4Hope – which helps some of the area’s most vulnerable – the event kicks off at 12.30pm and will feature two stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performers will include Halifax indie band The Caymans, acoustic cover band The Cadavers, indie rockers Nuclear Penguin, Halifax singer and songwriter Jimbo Lynch and lots more.

Focus4Hope are bringing FocusFest back for a third yearFocus4Hope are bringing FocusFest back for a third year
Focus4Hope are bringing FocusFest back for a third year

There will also be food and drink, children’s games and a climbing play area.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 at the gate.

Children aged under 12 can attend for free.

For tickets and more information, visit https://focus4hope.co.uk/events/focusfest-3.

If you have a story to share or an event your would like us to cover, you can email our reporting team at [email protected] with details and a contact telephone number.

Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshirePerformersHalifax