This week's entertainment at Halifax's Victoria Theatre, Playhouse and Bankfield Museum

The Bootleg Beatles recreate the sound of the Fab Four at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Music, art and theatre – there is a busy time ahead in the entertainment world this week.

Dave Spikey: Life in a Northern Town is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Thursday April 10 at 7.30pm.

The Phoenix Nights star and stand-up specialist will tell how as a biomedical scientist he turned his microscope off for the last time on October 13, 2000.

Two weeks later, he found himself in Phoenix Nights filming in a car park, singing Walking on Sunshine in the pouring rain on a makeshift stage and dressed as a giant berry.

The Bootleg Beatles in Concert arrives at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday April 12 at 7.30pm.

The tribute outfit will be celebrating the Fab Four on film.

Sixty years ago the Beatles debut feature-length film A Hard Day’s Night became a huge critical and commercial success and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

The following year in 1965 their second film Help!, this one in colour, received similar glowing plaudits.

The group was hailed as a modern-day Marx Brothers and their director, Dick Lester, credited with ‘fathering’ the MTV pop video culture that was to come.

So what better time to celebrate the songs not just from the soundtracks of these two motion pictures but from all five in their catalogue.

Featuring hits from A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, Magical Mystery Tour, Yellow Submarine and Let it Be, The Bootleg Beatles and their orchestra will take you on a whistlestop trip through the celluloid career of the Fab Four.

Over at the Halifax Playhouse, there is a date with A Date With the Everly Brothers on Saturday April 12 at 7.30pm.

The UK’s tribute includes from chart-topping Bye Bye Love and All I Have to Do Is Dream.

For art lovers, there is The World of Chris Mould at Bankside Museum in Halifax.

Chris Mould is an award-winning illustrator from West Yorkshire who has worked on some of the best-known works in the English language.

He has written and illustrated numerous children’s books and his work has appeared in theatre posters, major newspapers, and in character development work for animated features for Aardman Animations, Channel 4 and the BBC.

The exhibition features a selection of the highlights of Chris’s work, including artwork used in Animal Farm, The Iron Man, and his graphic novel War of the Worlds.

Bankfield Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.