Tom Odell: Sensational singer-songwriter whose eagerly-awaited album is out soon coming to Halifax next summer to play at The Piece Hall
The BRIT award-winner will perform at the beautiful venue in its iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday, June 30.
Tom has had five Top 10 albums to date, including chart-topping debut ‘Long Way Down’ which included the hits ‘Another Love’, ‘Can't Pretend’, ‘Hold Me’, ‘Grow Old With Me’ and ‘I Know’.
His highly-anticipated new album ‘Black Friday’ is set for release on January 26.
Tom joins Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, McFly, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo among the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners – with many more to be announced very soon.
The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I’m so pleased we’re able to bring a multi-award- winning singer song writer of Tom’s calibre to The Piece Hall.
“We really are the perfect venue for this kind of sound.
“Just imagining the combination of his rich voice and brilliant musicianship, I know there will be some truly beautiful moments in our stunning courtyard at this gig.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 24 via ticketmaster.co.uk.
