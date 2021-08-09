Toploader to play one-off gig at The Meeting Room in Elland

Toploader

Onka’s Big Moka was released in November 1999 and reached the top five in the UK album chart. It is best known for the single Dancing In The Moonlight, which reached number seven in the UK charts.

The Elland venue has created a stellar line up of concerts set to start from September 2021, with tickets for some being released today (Monday).

The Meeting Room will host a range of artists, including Aynsley Lister and Toyah Willcox, plus support acts from Yorkshire and the North West, and tribute acts, such as Foreigner’s Journey and Go Now! Music from the Moody Blues.

Visit https://themeetingroomelland.co.uk or go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk to book tickets.