Toploader to play one-off gig at The Meeting Room in Elland
Toploader will perform at The Meeting Room in Elland as part of their ‘Onka’s Big Moka 20th anniversary tour’ on October 23.
Onka’s Big Moka was released in November 1999 and reached the top five in the UK album chart. It is best known for the single Dancing In The Moonlight, which reached number seven in the UK charts.
The Elland venue has created a stellar line up of concerts set to start from September 2021, with tickets for some being released today (Monday).
The Meeting Room will host a range of artists, including Aynsley Lister and Toyah Willcox, plus support acts from Yorkshire and the North West, and tribute acts, such as Foreigner’s Journey and Go Now! Music from the Moody Blues.
Visit https://themeetingroomelland.co.uk or go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk to book tickets.
Richard Quinn, from the Meeting Room, said: “We have cautiously approached re-opening working alongside our artists, so that we can do so safely. We have managed to secure a phenomenal line up of talented artists this Autumn and we can’t wait to re-open and welcome back music lovers of all types!”