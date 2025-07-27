The Scottish indie rock legends were on sensational form as they performed at the historic landmark.

The set included ‘Bus’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Love Will Come Through’, ‘Writing To Reach You’, ‘Side’, ‘Sing’, ‘Gaslight’ and ‘Turn’

The band – Fran Healy, Dougie Payne, Andy Dunlop and Neil Primrose – then returned to the stage for a four-song encore consisting of ‘Beautiful Occupation’, ‘As You Are’, ‘Flowers In The Window’ and ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’.

But there was no sign of any rainclouds, with the show bathed in sunshine and clear skies.

Opening the night were The Magic Numbers who were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first UK tour, when they again supported Travis.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues tonight with classical crossover stars Il Divo followed by The Who icon Roger Daltrey on Wednesday, Anastacia on Thursday and Squeeze on Friday.

Other acts still to perform before the end of August include The Libertines, Echo and The Bunnymen, Doves, Smashing Pumpkins and Faithless.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

