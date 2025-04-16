Victoria Theatre Halifax wins UK Pantomime Association award

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:17 BST
Imagine Theatre and Halifax’s Victoria Theatre have taken home the Pantomime Association award for Best Ensemble.

The Peter Pan cast members were Nikki Schofield, Alanna Panditaratne, James Everest, Ariel Nyandoro, Jacob Stebbings.

The UK Pantomime Association was founded in 2021 and champions creativity, community and the unforgettable experience of live entertainment. Pantomime Producer Imagine Theatre were nominated for 11 awards across 10 categories.

Simon Sladen, chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at the Pantomime Awards 2025. What a wonderful evening to celebrate excellence across the pantomime industry and salute the talent, skill, passion, craftsmanship and expertise that goes into each and every season.”

The pantomime Peter Pan won Best Ensemble award

Beauty and the Beast is this year’s pantomime for the Victoria Theatre and runs from December12 to January 4.

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose. Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

Make memories this festive season with this fun-filled Christmas cracker packed full of all the traditional panto ingredients you know and love, hilarious slapstick comedy, plenty of audience interaction and marvellous musical numbers.

Tickets on 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

