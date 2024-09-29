Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Halifax Comedy Festival is going on tour around the towns of Calderdale as part of the borough’s year of culture.

Halifax has been blessed with a vibrant comedy scene for many years, in part due to the Victoria Theatre’s programme of popular main house comedy as well as the monthly Dick and Liddy’s Comedy Club, one of the mainstays on the Northern comedy circuit for up-and-coming comedians, along with the Halifax Comedy Festival, programmed by the Victoria Theatre team.

To mark Calderdale’ Year of Culture to celebrate its 50-year anniversary of being a borough. the Halifax Comedy Festival is going on tour around the towns of Calderdale with a line-up that features some of the best names in comedy, performing in unique and unexpected venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday 17 to Sunday 27 October, audiences can enjoy a variety of comedic performances, workshops, and competitions. From stand-up comedy and improv to music and plays, there’s something for everyone.

Halifax Comedy Festival

Speaking about the festival, Alison Metcalfe, Halifax Comedy Festival programmer, said: “The Halifax Comedy Festival welcomes a broad range of comedians and audiences, and I’m delighted that this year we can expand the reach of the Halifax Comedy Festival to towns across Calderdale.

"Stand-up comedy can provide a much-needed escape from the pressures of everyday life and offer a healthy dose of humour, which is something we all need, especially as the evenings draw in.

"We’re working with some fantastic venues and comedians this year to bring a varied programme of events and add comedy to the CultureDale repertoire."

Highlights of the festival include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Stand-Up Comedy Competition where up-and-coming comedians battle it out to be crowned Halifax Comedy Festival Comedian of the Year, in four weekly free comedy heats at Nxt Lvl Dean Clough, starting Tuesday 1 October and culminating in the Grand Final on Sunday 27 October

– Comedy Club for Kids, showing that standup comedy isn’t just for grownups in this family-friendly comedy show at The New Roxy, Sowerby Bridge on Saturday 19 October

– Bouncers: An outrageous and hilarious triple hander play, which you can catch at both The Workshop in Halifax (20 – 22 October) and Ripponden Club on 25 October.

– Comedy Club style events at The Rex Cinema Elland, The Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market, The Workshop in Halifax, Ripponden Club, The Cove in Brighouse, and Walsden Cricket Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– A series of classic comedy movies at The Rex cinema in Elland.

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, visit www.halifaxcomedyfestival.co.uk or follow The Halifax Comedy Festival on social media.