Musical phenomenon, international style icon and legendary Bond villain Grace Jones is heading to The Piece Hall, Halifax for what promises to be a major event this summer.

The celebrated queen of the New York disco scene will be taking over the historic Yorkshire courtyard with her spectacular stage show as part of Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday January 26 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Grace Jones was one of the most audacious and unforgettable characters to emerge from the legendary Studio 54 nightclub in New York. Her pioneering disco classics I Need A Man and La Vie En Rose propelled Jones to fame.

Last year organisers of the big gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall started announcing who will play this summer

The 1980s saw her move towards a new soul sound, blending influences across the genre on albums Warm Leatherette, Nightclubbing and Living My Life. Jones famously reinterpreted hits from the likes of Iggy Pop, Joy Division and Sting, as well as recording original tracks such as Pull Up To The Bumper, My Jamaican Guy, and the anthem Slave To The Rhythm – with Nile Rogers.

Jones ended the 20th century as a Bond villain, screen vampire, post-modern celebrity and transformative avant-garde pop star – returning in the 21st century with 2008 album Hurricane and 2014 New York Times best-selling memoir I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.

Grace Jones joins Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with many more to be announced.

Grace Jones is set to perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We use the word ‘iconic’ a lot – but what other way is there to describe the legendary artist that is Grace Jones.

“An icon not just of music but of style too, who’s produced some absolutely classics tracks that sound as fresh today as when they were first released.

“Our unique venue is just the perfect backdrop for this incredibly talented and unique performer.”