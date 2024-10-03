Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax music fans are trying to guess who the latest name for next summer’s Piece Hall gigs will be after the venue teased a clue on social media.

In a Facebook post this evening, The Piece Hall has posted a height chart similar to those used in police line-ups.

There is also a date and time thought to be when the next act for 2025’s shows will be revealed – 10am tomorrow (Friday).

In posts underneath, fans have been speculating about who it might relate to.

Many are saying it could be Busted, referring the the band’s album cover which featured the same kind of height chart.

But there are plenty of other suggestions, ranging from Alanis Morisette and Kylie to Metallica and Stereophonics.

The acts announced so far for Live at The Piece Hall 2025 are The Script, Simple Minds and Texas.

Keep an eye on the Courier website for all the Piece Hall summer show act announcements.