Organisers of the big gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall have started announcing who will play next summer, revealing FOUR big names.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne and rock legends Status Quo are the first headliners announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The chart-topping artists will take to the stage at the historic and beautiful venue for what promises to be another sensational summer of live music.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will play with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Deco on Sunday, June 16.

Excitement is already building for next summer's gigs at The Piece Hall

Richard Ashcroft will perform on Friday, August 2, Jess Glynne will play on Thursday, August 8 and Status Quo will perform with The Alarm on Thursday, August 13.

Tickets for all four shows go on general sale at 9am this Friday (October 27) via ticketmaster.co.uk

The Piece Hall has just enjoyed a record-breaking year, with more than 125,000 tickets sold across 22 headline shows by the likes of Sting, Queens of The Stone Age, George Ezra and boygenius.

Now, excitement is building ahead of what is set to be another record-breaking summer at the stunning venue.

Status Quo will be coming to Halifax

They say many more headline artists will be revealed very soon.

Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I know that fans of our Live at The Piece Hall series look forward to the announcements of artists almost as much as the gigs themselves so I’m proud to reveal the first four stars of our 2024 line up.

“We welcome back one of my personal favourites – and the king of disco – Nile Rodgers and CHIC alongside some amazing artists including queen of soulful pop Jess Glynne, the much-requested indie god Richard Ashcroft and iconic rockers Status Quo.

“Word is spreading fast about just how special the experience is for both the artists and the audience in our iconic courtyard, and I can’t wait to share more news with you soon.”

Richard Ashcroft is coming to Halifax next summer

The Piece Hall is also gearing up for a festive season filled with shows, events and activities including appearances from stars Martin Kemp, former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt and a vintage big wheel.