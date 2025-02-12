Who is playing at The Piece Hall this summer: Swedish rockers known for their energetic performances added to line-up for 2025 gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall
Acclaimed Swedish rockers Normandie will be joining Pendulum for their show Saturday, June 14.
The band, who burst onto the scene in 2013, are known for their powerful sound and energetic live performances.
They have released four albums so far, had multiple sold-out tours and grown a dedicated fan base.
They will be supporting Pendulum, whose global hits include ‘Granite’, ‘Propane Nightmares’ and ‘Watercolour’.
The bands join Weezer, Deftones, James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners at Live at The Piece Hall 2025.
Earlier this week, Smashing Pumpkins were added to the list of acts coming, with the American rock legends announcing they would be playing the historic venue on Tuesday, August 12.
For tickets for any of the gigs at The Piece Hall, visit ticketmaster.co.uk or https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/