Another act has been added to the bill for this summer’s gigs at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed Swedish rockers Normandie will be joining Pendulum for their show Saturday, June 14.

The band, who burst onto the scene in 2013, are known for their powerful sound and energetic live performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have released four albums so far, had multiple sold-out tours and grown a dedicated fan base.

Another act has been announced

They will be supporting Pendulum, whose global hits include ‘Granite’, ‘Propane Nightmares’ and ‘Watercolour’.

The bands join Weezer, Deftones, James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners at Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Earlier this week, Smashing Pumpkins were added to the list of acts coming, with the American rock legends announcing they would be playing the historic venue on Tuesday, August 12.

For tickets for any of the gigs at The Piece Hall, visit ticketmaster.co.uk or https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/