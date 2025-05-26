Fresh off a big win at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins has a chance to qualify for Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins faces Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Money in the Bank Qualifier.

Chad Gable battles Dragon Lee and Penta in a second Money in the Bank Qualifier.

Here’s your preview for this evening's WWE Raw and what time it starts in the UK

We are just one day removed from NXT Battleground and Saturday Night's Main Event, as WWE wraps up its three-day residency with tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Qualifying matches for WWE Money in the Bank are set to continue as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced two triple threat contests for the annual men's ladder match.

Here's your preview for tonight's episode, what has been announced as of writing, and what time WWE Raw is airing live on Netflix in the UK this evening.

WWE Raw preview - May 26 2025

Seth Rollins looks to book his place in this year's Money In The Bank ladder match. | WWE

Money In The Bank Qualifier: Seth Rollins v Sami Zayn v Finn Balor

The first of the two triple threat matches will see Seth Rollins battle Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. The Visionary is riding high following his tag team victory over Zayn and CM Punk on Saturday night and he'll look to keep building momentum as he works his way back toward the World Heavyweight Championship.

With 'Big' Bronson Reed now aligning himself with Seth and Bron Breakker, and the lax rules of a triple threat match in play, Rollins might be unstoppable tonight as he aims to become a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

Money In The Bank Qualifier: Chad Gable v Dragon Lee v Penta

The second Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match will see the leader of American Made, Chad Gable, go up against Dragon Lee and Penta.

Chad Gable's struggles against Luchadores are well-documented. If he wants to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, he's going to have to find a way to overcome two of the best Luchadores that WWE has to offer.

Perhaps El Grande Americano will emerge to lend a helping hand, or loaded head butt or two, to his good buddy Gable.

World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) v The War Raiders v The Creed Brothers

WWE has booked a trio of triple threat matches for its third night in Tampa, the last of which will see The New Day defend their World Tag Team Championships for the first time since winning them at WrestleMania 41.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will put their titles on the line against The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers. The War Raiders desperately want to get their hands back on the titles that were stolen from them in Las Vegas, but they aren't the only team gunning for The New Day.

While Chad Gable will be focused on qualifying for Money in the Bank, The Creed Brothers will have their sights set on bringing championship gold to American Made for the first time.

Akira Tozawa v Rusev

Akira Tozawa is seeking revenge for his good buddy Otis tonight when he goes one-on-one with Rusev. Tozawa knows that he is extraordinarily outmatched in this one, but he will bravely march into battle anyway.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is looking to avenge what happened to his Alpha Academy teammate a few weeks ago on Raw. Otis was soundly defeated by Rusev, and to add insult to injury, the Bulgarian Brute continued his onslaught long after the bell rang.

Does Tozawa have any shot against Rusev tonight? Probably not, but stranger things have happened in WWE.

What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?

With the show taking place in Tampa, Florida this evening, it's another late night for UK WWE fans.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will air live on Netflix from 1am BST on May 27 2025.

