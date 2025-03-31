Yorkshire orchestra puts classical twist to Pink Floyd and Kate Bush for Calderdale concerts

Paradox Orchestra has dates in Halifax and Todmorden

The ground-breaking Paradox Orchestra, which consists predominantly of graduates of Leeds Conservatoire, is on its way.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The radical and genre-defying orchestra, whose classically-trained musicians reimagine rock, pop, and dance classics, has announced its UK spring and summer season – including dates in Halifax and Todmorden.

It launches with a hugely-anticipated show with Charlie Sloth at the Manchester Albert Hall on Sunday April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Sluman, artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “Charlie Sloth is one of the world’s most influential hip-hop artist and radio personalities, so it’s transformative for the orchestra that we are opening our spring/summer season with him.”

The musicians put classical twist to rock greats

The orchestra will then go on to perform a series of its flagship shows including the hits of Fleetwood Mac, a Celebration of Pink Floyd, and Angie’s Disco Orchestra in locations across Yorkshire.

The summer season also sees the orchestra premiere three new shows: An Orchestral Journey of Kate Bush with Live Vocals, Ibiza Symphonix and Pride Classical.

Leeds Conservatoire graduate Mikey Sluman founded Paradox Orchestra in 2020, and as its artistic director has pioneered innovative ways to support classical musicians find new audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sluman is a relative rarity in classical music, a sector marked by funding cuts and class inequality. He grew up in a mining town near Sheffield in a working-class family. His dad was a porter and mum a health-care assistant.

A Community Interest Company, the orchestra has made a name for its sell-out gigs across Yorkshire in accessible locations such as cathedrals, churches, and town halls, while delivering meaningful community work, with free ‘Inspire Days’ which provide access to orchestral experiences for local charities. To date the orchestra has donated over £80,000 to local community causes.

Mikey said: “It’s a joy to add Kate Bush to our existing programme which features Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd. I grew up with this music as my grandad and uncle were Pink Floyd fans, and my mum was hugely into Kate Bush and Fleetwood Mac, so it’s pretty much a homage to my family’s love of music.

“In 2025, we’re really proud to expand on our Inspire Days incentive. We’re now a registered Community Interest Company, and the orchestra is committed to giving back to local communities and charities here in Yorkshire. We will be growing our work with local music services, hospices, and education institutions, as well as growing our partnerships with Huddersfield Town Hall and Halifax Minster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey plays the oboe and has performed all over the world, including as a recitalist in Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, and Granada. He has lectured at the University of North Texas, Royal Northern College of Music, Leeds Conservatoire, Royal Academy of Music and has recorded concertos.

He’s also been heard on BBC Radio 3, BBC Music and Worldwide FM as part of a collective for LA-based composer, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson at the Barbican for the London Jazz Festival.

Dates:

Saturday June 7: Performance at Huddersfield Town Hall for Kirklees Pride Classical

Friday June 27: Celebration of Pink Floyd at Halifax Minster

Saturday July 19: Kate Bush at Todmorden Unitarian Church

Tickets: paradoxorchestra.co.uk