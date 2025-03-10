This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Britpop stalwarts are set to hit the road again in November to celebrate their debut album, All Change 🎶🎸🎫

Cast are set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their celebrated debut album, All Change.

The Britpop titans are set for shows in Leeds, London, Sheffield, Glasgow and a homecoming show in Liverpool.

Here’s the full dates for Cast’s upcoming tour and how you can get pre-sale tickets before general sales commence.

The Britpop renaissance continues in 2025, with the news that Cast are set to head back on the road this November to celebrate the anniversary of their debut, All Change .

The album, which turns 30 this year, was released during the height of Britpop, capturing the optimistic and melodic spirit of the era and once again providing a counterpoint to the more angst-ridden sounds of American alternative rock.

The album was a massive commercial success, becoming the highest-selling debut album in the history of the Polydor label with John Power's song-writing and the band's musicianship highly praised and spawning the singles Finetime, Alright and Sandstorm.

Now you can celebrate the milestone as the band are set for performances across the UK in November, including a homecoming show at Liverpool’s Olympia to round out their latest tour dates.

Where are Cast performing on their 2025 UK Tour?

You can join in the 30th anniversary celebrations with Cast at the following venues on the following dates:

November 6 2025: Rock City, Nottingham

November 7 2025: O2 Academy, Oxford

November 8 2025: Torquay Arena

November 13 2025: O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 14 2025: University Y Plas, Cardiff

November 15 2025: O2 Academy, Leeds

November 20 2025: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

November 21 2025: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

November 22 2025: Albert Hall, Manchester

November 27 2025: Leadmill, Sheffield

November 28 2025: NX, Newcastle

November 29 2025: Barrowland, Glasgow

December 5 2025: Olympia, Liverpool

Where can I get tickets to see Cast on their 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets to see Cast perform at one of the number of O2 related venues from March 12 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales are then set to commence from 10am on March 14 2025 through Ticketmaster UK .

Will you be heading to see Cast perform on their latest tour to celebrate All Change, and how important was that album for yourself? Let us know your thoughts and memories by leaving a comment down below.