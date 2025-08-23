This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Roll out the pink carpet as The Mid Western Princess arrives at Bramham Park for her highly anticipated Leeds Festival performance

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US pop superstar Chappell Roan performs her biggest UK shows to date over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer is your co-headline act this evening at Leeds Festival.

Here’s what time she’s set to hit the stage, how long her set is scheduled to be and where she’s heading off to after her festival appearances.

It’s been a meteoric 12 months for Chappell Roan, who is set to perform on the main stage at Leeds Festival later today, capping off what has been an incredible rise to fame.

Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, the American singer-songwriter’s performance will be her biggest UK show to date. A native of Willard, Missouri, Roan began her musical journey by uploading covers to YouTube as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 17, she signed with Atlantic Records, but was later dropped in 2020. This setback prompted her to reinvent her career, working independently and with producer Dan Nigro to develop her signature sound and aesthetic.

Chappell Roan is set to perform shortly before Hozier at Leeds Festival tonight - but does she have any other UK tour dates in 2025? | Getty Images

Roan’s music is often described as "slumber party pop," a captivating blend of '80s synth-pop and early 2000s pop hits. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in 2023, is a culmination of this style, featuring campy, drag-inspired visuals and lyrics that openly explore her queer identity.

The album became a sleeper hit, gaining mainstream popularity in 2024 and landing a nomination for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, propelled by the viral songs ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ and ‘Pink Pony Club,’ as well as her role as a supporting act on Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour.

Roan’s live shows are renowned for their high-energy, campy themes, with fans dressing up in costumes that correspond to each night's theme - so ahead of Hozier taking to the stage shortly afterwards, expect a carnival atmosphere at Bramham Park when she takes to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Chappell Roan appearing on stage at Leeds Festival?

Chappell Roan is scheduled to perform on the Main Stage at Bramham Park at 7:10pm BST, with her set expected to last 90 minutes and concluding at 8:40pm BST.

What could Chappell Roan perform at Leeds Festival?

With the singer currently on the European festival trail, we only have to go back a few days to take a look at what her festival sets look like.

According to Setlist.FM, Roan performed the following set during her performance at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands earlier this month (August 16)

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl

Femininomenon

After Midnight

Naked in Manhattan

Guilty Pleasure

Casual

The Subway

HOT TO GO!

Barracuda (Heart cover)

Picture You

Kaleidoscope

The Giver

Red Wine Supernova

Good Luck, Babe!

My Kink Is Karma

Pink Pony Club

Does Chappell Roan have any other UK tour dates in 2025?

That she does! Almost immediately after her performance at Leeds and Reading this year, might we add!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chappell Roan will be performing one final show on our shores this year, where she is set to take to the stage at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 26 and August 27 as part of their ‘Summer Sessions’ series of shows.

You can still get tickets (as of writing) for that performance by visiting Ticketmaster at your earliest convenience.

Heading to Leeds Festival later today and looking to save some money? Check out our guide to the shuttle bus services once again on offer from Leeds City Centre.