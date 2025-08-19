What should you leave in your tent before heading to the main arena, and what should just be left at home this year?

Heading off to Creamfields this Bank Holiday weekend?

Avoid being turned away at the gates of Daresbury Estate by forgoing several items for the risk of confiscation, with no return.

Here’s the full list of banned items from the festival this year, including those items you can bring to the campsite only.

It’s the final pack for many dance fans ahead of another glorious weekend of music over the Bank Holiday weekend, but be mindful to double-check what you’re bringing with you to Creamfields 2025.

The biggest UK dance party of the summer is set to feature headline performances from ANYMA, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia, so it would be a shame if you were to have an illicit item within the confines of your backpack that will either be confiscated, with no chance of it being returned, see you turned away at the gates or, in the most extreme circumstances, handed over to the police.

So it pays not to run the risk over something as seemingly innocuous as a couple of flyers to a DJ set taking place a few days afterwards, or a huge umbrella in the main arena.

So what can you bring with you to Creamfields this year? What should you leave at your tent before enjoying the acts in the main arena, and what should you just leave at home over the weekend?

Creamfields 2025 - full list of banned items.

Portable speakers? Yes. Disposable vapes? No. Here's the full list of banned items from Creamfields 2025, including those items you can bring with you to the campsite only. | Canva

Items banned from the main arena but not the campsite

Bags over A4 (A4 sized or under bags are permitted in the arena)

Alcohol (No glass bottles or kegs; amount for personal consumption only)

Camping equipment

Cans

Charcoal BBQ (must be raised off the ground and not used in tents)

Chairs/Stools/Inflatable loungers

Disposable BBQs (must be raised off the ground and not used in tents)

Food (for campers only)

Gazebos

Hammers (Wooden or plastic camping mallets permitted at security's discretion)

Radios / Walkie-Talkies

Soft Drinks (Day ticket holders may bring one sealed 500ml plastic bottle of water)

Solid fuel cooking stoves (with fuel limited to 1L per stove)

Sound System / Portable Speakers (Small portable speakers are permitted in campsites)

Selfie Sticks

Umbrellas (Large golfing umbrellas are not permitted in the arena)

Items banned from the festival site outright

Aerosols (all aerosols)

Air horns / megaphones

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs with pre-approval)

Balloons

Blow torches

Campfires

Children under 18 years old

Chinese Lanterns

Clothing / Garments / Items which promote Cultural Appropriation

Disposable Vapes (Refillable vapes are permitted)

Drone and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Firearms, Weapons, Sharps

Firewood

Fireworks / Pyrotechnics / Flares / Smoke Bombs

Flag Poles (Flags are permitted)

Gas Canisters / Cylinders

Glass ( including perfume and foundation bottles and mirrors, although small makeup compacts are permitted.)

Generators

Hexamine tablet fuel blocks

Illegal Substances (Drugs) (includes legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances, including nitrous oxide)

Illegal Items

Laser pens/laser equipment

New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)

Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (Including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

Penknives

Professional Audio / Visual Recording Equipment

Projectiles

Petrol Burners

Razors / Razor Blades (Electric razors are permitted)

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorised vehicles

Spray Cans

Unauthorised marketing materials

Unofficial tabards and reflective, hi-vis jackets

What happens if I am caught with an item banned from the festival?

If you are found with a banned item at the festival, the outcome depends on the nature of the item.

For most non-illegal items, such as glass bottles, disposable BBQs, or large bags, the item will be confiscated and disposed of by security, as there is no facility to store it for collection later. If you are uncooperative or if the item poses a greater risk, security has the right to refuse you entry to the festival or to evict you from the site without a refund.

For items that are not only against festival rules but also illegal under UK law, such as illegal drugs, weapons, or pyrotechnics, you will be handed over to the police. Possession of such items can lead to criminal charges, fines, or even a prison sentence, as well as a ban from the festival and future events.

Looking for how to get to Creamfields this year? Check out our guide on how to get to Daresbury Estate this Bank Holiday weekend.