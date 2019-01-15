Halifax Potting Shed is hiring new team members ahead of opening next month

A new food and drink venue in Halifax is looking to hire new team members ahead of its grand opening next month.

The Potting Shed Bar and Gardens and FIREPIT Smokehouse and Sports Bar will open their doors on Friday, 8 February.

The Potting Shed is looking to hire new team members and asks that anyone who is interested email their CV to jobs@pottingshedbar.com.

The venue was scheduled to launch in September 2018 but due to unforeseen structural issues, a decision was taken to delay the opening.

Situated on Fountain Street in the town centre, this new venue will house both bar chains under one roof, with each offering different food and drink menus and distinctly unique vibes to suit any occasion.

A FIREPIT sports bar and smokehouse restaurant will be on the basement floor, the Potting Shed bar will be on the ground floor and above that will be a rooftop garden terrace.

The opening on February 8 will start at 6pm and continue until late.

Visitors can expect live acoustic music a DJ, firebreathers and more.

