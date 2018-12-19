What deep-fried festive treat is a Calderdale chip shop serving this Christmas?

There are a few people in Westminster that wish they could have a go at battering Brussels this Christmas.

Little do they know that a chippy in Calderdale is getting into the festive spirit by doing exactly that.

Gee Gees, in Shelf, is offering customers battered sprouts in the lead-up to Christmas.

Gee Gees Fish and Chips in Shelf are offering hungry customers a portion of battered sprouts alongside their standard cod and haddock offerings, and they’ve been flying off the hot plate.

The Wade House Road fisheries has been co-owned by hunsband and wife duo George and Katerina Iasonides since it was established 12 years ago.

“We did a taster session and we thought they were really good, so why not?” said Katerina, “We’ve got in some cranberry sauce and serve them with gravy, and they’ve gone down really well!

“We like to try the odd thing and it’s up to our customers really - the feedback we got was that they liked it, so we serve it.”

The sprouts are likely to be the first and last Christmas novelty offered by the couple as they prepare to move on to pastures new in 2019.

George said: “We’ve had a great time here, but it’s time for us to move on. I’ve been travelling across from York five days a week, so we’re in the process of looking for a place over there.”

With their new-found reputation in place, EU negotiators will be relieved to hear they aren’t heading further afield.