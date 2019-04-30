Ackley Bridge and Citizen Khan star Adil Ray announced as Patron of Square Chapel Arts Centre

Ahead of its upcoming Up North Film and TV Festival this month, Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax has announced writer, actor, comedian and broadcaster, Adil Ray OBE as the latest patron to join the team.

Adil Ray OBE, who stars in Halifax-filmed Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge, lives in Birmingham but spends much of his time in the North of England having begun his full-time media career in Leeds as a presenter for Galaxy 105, in 1998.

Prior to that, Adil studied at The University of Huddersfield, graduating with a BA (Hons) Marketing degree.

He has spent some of the last three years in Halifax, filming for Ackley Bridge, with the new series due to air next month.

The British actor, writer, comedian and radio and television presenter is best known as the star and creator of the title role of Mr Khan in the hit BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, which he also co-writes.

Writer, actor, comedian and Square Chapel patron, Adil Ray said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to get involved. Square Chapel is such a fantastic and welcoming space.

"It’s important to me that we provide spaces for all members of the community to enjoy and entertain and I hope I can help the team to continue to achieve that. I genuinely look forward to meeting some of you there very soon”

Adil Ray OBE joins a strong team of patrons for the arts centre including; Writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Scott and Bailey and Gentleman Jack); Actors Reece Dinsdale (Huddersfield) Natalie Gavin (Bradford), Timothy West (Bradford) and Dame Penelope Wilton (Scarborough) as well as Poet Laureate Dame Carol Ann Duffy and founders of the arts centre Robin and Jessica Sutcliffe.

Director of Square Chapel Arts Centre, David McQuillan said: “When I hear Adil say that his motivation was ‘to bring joy to families’ and that he wanted to make Mr Khan ‘universal and a communication between different communities’ I knew he’d be a perfect fit here at Square Chapel.

"We absolutely believe in the power of bringing people together and the role we can have in helping people feel more open hearted and alive; that the arts in all their forms can help us build stronger communities. I am absolutely delighted to welcome Adil Ray on board as a patron and look forward to working with him to make amazing things happen here in the future.”

