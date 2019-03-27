Ackley Bridge film crews spotted in Halifax town centre as filming for Channel 4 drama continues

Film crews have been spotted once again in the centre of Halifax as filming continues for Channel 4 drama, Ackley Bridge.

Calderdale Council tweeted these pictures of cast and crew in Westgate Arcade this lunchtime (Wednesday).

This isn't the first time filming has taken place at the venue as cameras were seen there earlier this year.

Ackley Bridge is currently filming in Calderdale for its third series, which is due to hi our screens later this year.

The Channel 4 drama follows school students in a racially divided fictional Yorkshire town and is filmed in Calderdale.

Film crews have previously been seen in Mixenden, Hebden Bridge and Halifax Borough Market.

