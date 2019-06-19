Ackley Bridge season 3: Fans react after shocking first episode cliffhanger

Calderdale-filmed Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge returned to our screens last night with an explosive episode that left viewers shocked.

*Spoiler alert if you haven't seen series three episode one yet*

After Nas, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman, got an interview at Oxford University to study medicine it caused a rift between her and best friend Missy, played by Poppy Lee Friar.

But the two managed to sort out their differences and began heading off to school when tragedy struck and they were both hit by a car.

Fans took to social media to express their shock at the cliffhanger:

Lynne Benson: Shocking end took our breath away.

Mia Matthews: Wow what an ending hoping there both still in the next ones there the ones that make ackley bridge well done girls

Barbara Jessop: Jump out of my skin at that ending!

Jo Louise: I jumped omg didnt expect that

Amanda Bennett Morris: Fab!!! Shocked is an understatement at the ending.

Lucy Dawber: Omg what a ending didn’t see that coming. Great show can’t wait for next week

Penny Clarke Was Graham: Brilliant and agree nearly jumped out of my skin at the end

Jackie Thackray: Love this programme but never expected that!

The second episode of Ackley Bridge will show on Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm

